Lok Sabha election 2019: Tehri Garhwal constituency in Uttarakhand

Tehri Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency is one of the five parliamentary seats in Uttarakhand. This constituency came into existence in 1957, following the delimitation of constituencies. It comprises the districts of Uttarkashi, partsb of Dehradun and Tehri Garhwal

The seat is currently held by the BJP’s Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah who defeated Saket Bahuguna of the Congress in 2014.

All five Lok Sabha seats of Uttarakhand will go to polls in a single phase on April 11.

Here are some details about Tehri Garwhal Lok Sabha seat:

State: Uttarakhand

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Tehri Garhwal

Polling date: April 11

Sitting MP, party: Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 192,503

Runner up name, party: Saket Bahuguna, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 776,945

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 57%

Number of women voters in 2014: 373,126

Number of polling booths in 2014: 2,079

