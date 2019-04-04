Lok Sabha election 2019: Tehri Garhwal constituency in Uttarakhand
All five Lok Sabha seats of Uttarakhand will go to polls in a single phase on April 11.constituency watch Updated: Apr 04, 2019 17:45 IST
Tehri Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency is one of the five parliamentary seats in Uttarakhand. This constituency came into existence in 1957, following the delimitation of constituencies. It comprises the districts of Uttarkashi, partsb of Dehradun and Tehri Garhwal
The seat is currently held by the BJP’s Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah who defeated Saket Bahuguna of the Congress in 2014.
Here are some details about Tehri Garwhal Lok Sabha seat:
State: Uttarakhand
Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Tehri Garhwal
Polling date: April 11
Sitting MP, party: Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah, BJP
Winning margin in 2014: 192,503
Runner up name, party: Saket Bahuguna, Congress
Number of voters in 2014: 776,945
Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 57%
Number of women voters in 2014: 373,126
Number of polling booths in 2014: 2,079
First Published: Apr 04, 2019 17:45 IST