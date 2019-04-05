Lok Sabha elections 2019 : BJP, BSP-SP-RLD alliance to fight it out in UP’s Gautam Buddha Nagar constituency
Uttar Pradesh, which sends the most number or 80 members of Parliament, will go to polls in all the seven phases starting April 11. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.constituency watch Updated: Apr 05, 2019 18:58 IST
The Gautam Buddh Nagar parliamentary constituency was carved out of the Khurja seat in 2009.
The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) leader Dr Mahesh Sharma is the sitting member of Parliament from the Gautam Buddh Nagar seat. Surendra Singh Nagar of the BSP had won the Lok Sabha election in 2009.
A direct contest between the Bahujan Samaj Party-Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance and the ruling BJP is expected in the seat. The BJP has renominated Mahesh Sharma from the Gautam Buddh Nagar seat for the Lok Sabha election 2019.
The alliance has fielded 37-year-old Satveer Nagar, a political greenhorn from party chief Mayawati’s home district. The Congress, which did not perform so well in the last two general elections, has fielded 30-year-old Arvind Singh Chauhan, the former chancellor of the Noida International University, which is owned by his family.
Here are some details about the Gautam Buddh Nagar Lok Sabha seat:
State: Uttar Pradesh
Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Gautam Buddha Nagar
Polling date: April 11
Sitting MP, party: Mahesh Sharma, BJP
Winning margin in 2014: 280,212
Runner up name, party: Narendra Bhati, SP
Number of voters in 2014: 1,199,238
Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 60.38%
Number of women voters in 2014: 880,262
Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,908
First Published: Apr 05, 2019 18:58 IST