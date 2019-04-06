Lok Sabha elections 2019: TRS lawmaker from Chevella in Telangana is now a Cong candidate

The Chevella Lok Sabha constituency came into existence in 2008 following a delimitation exercise and has voted in two Parliamentary elections far—2009 and 2014

In 2009, Congress’s Jaipal Reddy defeated TDP Jithender Reddy and in 2014, the TRS candidate Konda Vishweshwar Reddyemerged victorious.

Vishweshwar Reddy, said to be Telangana’s richest MP with declared assets of Rs 528 crore, resigned in November 2018alleging that the TRS had become alienated from the people and become inaccessible. He later joined the Congress.

Telangana’s 17 seats will go to polls in a single phase on April 11.

Here are some details about Chevella Lok Sabha seat:

State: Telangana

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Chevella

Polling date: April 11

Sitting MP, party: Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, TRS (resigned in 2018)

Winning margin in 2014: 73,023

Runner up name, party: Patlolla Kartik Reddy, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 1,322,312

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 60%

Number of women voters in 2014: 619,113

Number of polling booths in 2014: 2,142

