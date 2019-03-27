Lok Sabha election 2019: Sitting MP’s son to defend Anantapur constituency for TDP in Andhra Pradesh

Anantapur is one of 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh over which the Congress has held sway for much of India’s electoral history, winning the seat 12 times since 1952.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has won it thrice including in 2014 when its candidate JC Diwakar Reddy defeated Anantha Venkatarami Reddy of YSRCP by 61,269 votes. Anil Chowdary of the Congress finished third.

Diwakar Reddy has made way for his son Pavan Kumar Reddy to battle in the Lok Sabha election .

The YSRCP has named Talari Rangaiah for the seat while K Rajiv Reddy is the Congress candidate.

The constituency is located in an economically backward region of the state. Maoist activity has also acted as speed breaker to the region’s economic growth.

As per the estimates of 2011 census, out of total 2057443 population 66.26% is rural and 33.74% is urban population. The Scheduled castes (SC) and Scheduled tribes (ST) ratio is 14.9 and 2.98, respectively out of total population.

Anantapur Lok Sabha constituency in numbers:

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Anantapur

Reservation nature of constituency: General

Sitting MP, Party: JC Diwakar Reddy, TDP

Winning margin in 2014: 61,269 votes

Runner up name, party: Anantha Venkatarami Reddy, YSRCP

Number of voters in 2014: 1,536,912

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 78

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1671

Number of women voters: 761,403

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 21:22 IST