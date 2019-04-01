Lok Sabha elections 2019:YSRCP keeps faith in Midhun Reddy to defend Rajampet constituency in Andhra Pradesh

Spread across Cuddapah and Chittoor districts in the Rayalaseema region, Rajampet Lok Sabha seat in Andhra Pradesh used to be a Congress stronghold from where the party won 11 times since the constituency was formed in 1957.

In 2014, YSRCP’s PV Midhun Reddy won the seat defeating BJP’s Daggubati Purandeswari by 1,74,762 votes. It was one of the four seats the BJP had contested in alliance with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). The Congress bit the dust and was relegated to the fourth spot.

The YSRCP has re-nominated Midhun Reddy from the constituency while the TDP has named Sathya Prabha as its candidate. Mukram Syed is the Jana Sena Party candidate while the Congress has nominated M.Shajahan Basha to fight the election from the seat.

According to the 2011 census, out of a total population of 2061030, 78.35% is rural and 21.65% is urban population. The Scheduled castes (SC) and Scheduled tribes (ST) ratio is 14.02 and 3.53, respectively out of total population.

Rajampet Lok Sabha constituency in numbers:

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Rajampet

Reservation nature of constituency: General

Sitting MP, Party: PV Midhun Reddy, YSRCP

Winning margin in 2014: 1,74,762 votes

Runner up name, party: Daggubati Purandeswari, BJP

Number of voters in 2014: 1,487,498

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 78

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,679

Number of women voters: 752,151

First Published: Apr 01, 2019 20:25 IST