Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: UP’s Saharanpur to witness a three-cornered fight
Uttar Pradesh will go to polls in all the seven phases starting April 11. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.constituency watch Updated: Apr 04, 2019 17:18 IST
Saharanpur is one of 80 parliamentary constituencies in the politically-crucial state of Uttar Pradesh.
The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Raghav Lakhanpal is the sitting member of Parliament from Saharanpur. Raghav Lakhanpal had defeated Congress leader Imran Masood in the 2014 Lok Sabha election.
A triangular fight is expected in the seat between the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance, BJP and Congress in Saharanpur. Imran Masood is once again in the fray from Saharanpur as a Congress candidate to take on Lakhanpal. The Mayawati-led BSP has fielded meat businessman Fazlur Rehman as an alliance candidate.
Here are some details about the Saharanpur Lok Sabha seat:
State: Uttar Pradesh
Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Saharanpur
Polling date: April 11
Sitting MP, party: Raghav Lakhanpal, BJP
Winning margin in 2014: 65,090
Runner up name, party: Imran Masood, Congress
Number of voters in 2014: 1,194,308
Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 74.23%
Number of women voters in 2014: 735,515
Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,568
