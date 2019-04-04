Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: UP’s Saharanpur to witness a three-cornered fight

Saharanpur is one of 80 parliamentary constituencies in the politically-crucial state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Raghav Lakhanpal is the sitting member of Parliament from Saharanpur. Raghav Lakhanpal had defeated Congress leader Imran Masood in the 2014 Lok Sabha election.

A triangular fight is expected in the seat between the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance, BJP and Congress in Saharanpur. Imran Masood is once again in the fray from Saharanpur as a Congress candidate to take on Lakhanpal. The Mayawati-led BSP has fielded meat businessman Fazlur Rehman as an alliance candidate.

Uttar Pradesh will go to polls in all the seven phases starting April 11. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

READ: All about Lok Sabha elections 2019

Here are some details about the Saharanpur Lok Sabha seat:

State: Uttar Pradesh

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Saharanpur

Polling date: April 11

Sitting MP, party: Raghav Lakhanpal, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 65,090

Runner up name, party: Imran Masood, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 1,194,308

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 74.23%

Number of women voters in 2014: 735,515

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,568

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 17:18 IST