Lok Sabha elections 2019: Malkajgiri constituency in Telangana

The Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency, one of the 17 seats in Telangana, was created after the delimitation exercise in 2008.

The constituency has seven assembly segments -- Medchal, Malkajgiri, Qutbullapur, Kukatpally, Uppal, LB Nagar and Secunderabad Cantonment.

In 2014 polls, Malla Reddy of the Telugu Desam Party defeated Hanumanth Rao Mynampally of the TRS by more than 28,000 votes.

Telangana’s 17 seats will go to polls in a single phase on April 11.

Here are some details about Malkajgiri Lok Sabha seat:

State: Telangana

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Malkajgiri

Polling date: April 11

Sitting MP, party: Ch.Malla Reddy, TDP

Winning margin in 2014: 28,371

Runner up name, party: Hanumanth Rao Mynampally, TRS

Number of voters in 2014: 1,624,859

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 51%

Number of women voters in 2014: 742,304

Number of polling booths in 2014: 2,882

