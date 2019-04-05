Lok Sabha elections 2019: Malkajgiri constituency in Telangana
In 2014 polls, Malla Reddy of the Telugu Desam Party defeated Hanumanth Rao Mynampally of the TRS by more than 28,000 votes.
The Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency, one of the 17 seats in Telangana, was created after the delimitation exercise in 2008.
The constituency has seven assembly segments -- Medchal, Malkajgiri, Qutbullapur, Kukatpally, Uppal, LB Nagar and Secunderabad Cantonment.
Telangana’s 17 seats will go to polls in a single phase on April 11.
Here are some details about Malkajgiri Lok Sabha seat:
State: Telangana
Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Malkajgiri
Polling date: April 11
Sitting MP, party: Ch.Malla Reddy, TDP
Winning margin in 2014: 28,371
Runner up name, party: Hanumanth Rao Mynampally, TRS
Number of voters in 2014: 1,624,859
Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 51%
Number of women voters in 2014: 742,304
Number of polling booths in 2014: 2,882
