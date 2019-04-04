Lok Sabha election 2019: Former CM of Uttarakhand Harish Rawat in fray from Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar

Nainital–Udhamsingh Nagar Lok Sabha constituenc, one of the five parliamentary seats in Uttarakhand, comprises two districts -- Udham Singh Nagar and Nainital. This constituency came into existence in 2009, following the delimitation of constituencies.

This time the Congress has fielded former chief minister Harish Rawat from this seat, who will be pitted against the BJP’s Ajay Bhatt.

All five Lok Sabha seats of Uttarakhand will go to polls in a single phase on April 11.

Here are some details about Nainital–Udhamsingh Nagar Lok Sabha seat:

State: Uttarakhand

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Nainital–Udhamsingh Nagar

Polling date: April 11

Sitting MP, party: Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 284,717

Runner up name, party: K.C.Singh Baba, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 1,101,934

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 68%

Number of women voters in 2014: 510,735

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,957

