Lok Sabha election 2019: Former CM of Uttarakhand Harish Rawat in fray from Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar
All five Lok Sabha seats of Uttarakhand will go to polls in a single phase on April 11.
Nainital–Udhamsingh Nagar Lok Sabha constituenc, one of the five parliamentary seats in Uttarakhand, comprises two districts -- Udham Singh Nagar and Nainital. This constituency came into existence in 2009, following the delimitation of constituencies.
This time the Congress has fielded former chief minister Harish Rawat from this seat, who will be pitted against the BJP’s Ajay Bhatt.
Here are some details about Nainital–Udhamsingh Nagar Lok Sabha seat:
State: Uttarakhand
Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Nainital–Udhamsingh Nagar
Polling date: April 11
Sitting MP, party: Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, BJP
Winning margin in 2014: 284,717
Runner up name, party: K.C.Singh Baba, Congress
Number of voters in 2014: 1,101,934
Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 68%
Number of women voters in 2014: 510,735
Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,957
First Published: Apr 04, 2019 17:57 IST