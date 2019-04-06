Lok Sabha elections 2019: TRS hold Telangana’s Mahbubnagar, once a Congress bastion

Mahabubnagar was a Congress stronghold since it was formed in 1957, but the seat has been won by Telangana Praja Samithi, BJP and TRS in different general elections.

During the final stages of Telangana Agitation it was represented by Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao, the founder of Telangana Rashtra Samithi.

In 2014 elections, A. P. Jithender Reddy of the TRS defeated the Congress candidate by 2,500 votes.

The constituency comprises seven assembly segments -- Kodangal, Narayanpet, Mahbubnagar, Jadcherla, Devarkadra, Makthal and Shadnagar.

Telangana’s 17 seats will go to polls in a single phase on April 11.

Here are some details about Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha seat:

State: Telangana

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Mahbubnagar

Polling date: April 11

Sitting MP, party: AP Jithender Reddy, TRS

Winning margin in 2014: 2,590

Runner up name, party: Jaipal Reddy Sudini, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 1,015,520

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 71%

Number of women voters in 2014: 503,036

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,592

