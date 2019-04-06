Lok Sabha elections 2019: TRS hold Telangana’s Mahbubnagar, once a Congress bastion
Mahabubnagar was a Congress stronghold since it was formed in 1957, but the seat has been won by Telangana Praja Samithi, BJP and TRS in different general elections.
During the final stages of Telangana Agitation it was represented by Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao, the founder of Telangana Rashtra Samithi.
In 2014 elections, A. P. Jithender Reddy of the TRS defeated the Congress candidate by 2,500 votes.
The constituency comprises seven assembly segments -- Kodangal, Narayanpet, Mahbubnagar, Jadcherla, Devarkadra, Makthal and Shadnagar.
Here are some details about Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha seat:
State: Telangana
Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Mahbubnagar
Polling date: April 11
Sitting MP, party: AP Jithender Reddy, TRS
Winning margin in 2014: 2,590
Runner up name, party: Jaipal Reddy Sudini, Congress
Number of voters in 2014: 1,015,520
Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 71%
Number of women voters in 2014: 503,036
Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,592
