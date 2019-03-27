Lok Sabha election 2019: TDP, YSRCP set for another battle in Hindurpur constituency

Hindupur in Anantapur district is one of 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh. The Congress had won ten times from this constituency but its last victory came 15 years ago in 2004. The TDP has won the seat five times.

In 2014, TDP’s candidate Kristappa Nimmala defeated YSRCP’s Duddukunta Sreedhar Reddy by 97,325 votes to win the seat. GC Venkataramudu of the Congress finished a distant third.

Like Anantapur constituency, Hindupur is economically backward largely because of Maoist threat.

The TDP has re-nominated Kristappa again from the constituency while the YSRCP has named Kuruva Gorantla Madhav as its candidate from Hindurpur. The Congress which is in disarray Andhra Pradesh has named K. T. Sreedhar as its candidate.

As per the estimates of 2011 census, out of a total population of 2022685, 77.72% is rural and 22.28% is urban population. The Scheduled castes (SC) and Scheduled tribes (ST) ratio is 13.6 and 4.57, respectively out of total population.

Hindupur Lok Sabha constituency in numbers:

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Hindupur

Reservation nature of constituency: General

Sitting MP, Party: Kristappa Nimmala, TDP

Winning margin in 2014: 97,325 votes

Runner up name, party: Duddukunta Sreedhar Reddy, YSRCP

Number of voters in 2014: 1,446,503

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 81

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1663

Number of women voters: 711,865

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 22:19 IST