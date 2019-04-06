Lok Sabha elections 2019: Bhongir constituency in Telangana all set for its third general election

One of the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies of Telangana, Bhongir was created in 2008 and faced its first general election in the year 2009 where the Congress emerged victorious.

In 2014, TRS’s Boora Narsaiah Goud defeated : Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy of the Congress by more than 30,000 votes.

The constituency, spread over three districts Nalgonda, Rangaraja and Warangal, witnessed a high turnout of 81% in 2014 Lok Sabha polls..

Telangana’s 17 seats will go to polls in a single phase on April 11.

READ: All about Lok Sabha elections 2019

Here are some details about Bhongir Lok Sabha seat:

State: Telangana

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Bhongir

Polling date: April 11

Sitting MP, party: Dr. Boora Narsaiah Goud, TRS

Winning margin in 2014: 30,494

Runner up name, party: Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 1,212,738

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 81%

Number of women voters in 2014: 589,610

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,825

First Published: Apr 06, 2019 17:39 IST