Lok Sabha elections 2019: Bhongir constituency in Telangana all set for its third general election
One of the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies of Telangana, Bhongir was created in 2008 and faced its first general election in the year 2009 where the Congress emerged victorious.
In 2014, TRS’s Boora Narsaiah Goud defeated : Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy of the Congress by more than 30,000 votes.
The constituency, spread over three districts Nalgonda, Rangaraja and Warangal, witnessed a high turnout of 81% in 2014 Lok Sabha polls..
Here are some details about Bhongir Lok Sabha seat:
State: Telangana
Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Bhongir
Polling date: April 11
Sitting MP, party: Dr. Boora Narsaiah Goud, TRS
Winning margin in 2014: 30,494
Runner up name, party: Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, Congress
Number of voters in 2014: 1,212,738
Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 81%
Number of women voters in 2014: 589,610
Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,825
