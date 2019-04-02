Lok Sabha elections 2019: TDP fortress Chittoor constituency under threat

A reserved seat for Scheduled Castes candidates, Chittoor Lok Sabha constituency in Andhra Pradesh used to be a Congress stronghold which won it 11 times since 1952 before the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) turned it into its own fortress with consecutive victories in the last six elections since 1996.

Naramalli Sivaprasad of the TDP who won the last two Lok Sabha elections from the constituency has been re-nominated to contest the seat for a third term. In 2014, he defeated YSRCP’s G Samanyakiran by 44,138 votes while Congress candidate B Rajagopal finished a humiliating third.

Chittoor is the home district of TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu.

The YSRCP has named N. Reddeppa from as its candidate for this constituency. Cheemala Rangappa is the Congress candidate while C. Punyamurthy will contest for the Bahujan Samaj Party which has an alliance with the Jana Sena Party.

This year, YSRCP and even Congress are betting big to dislodge TDP from its fortress amid reports that sitting MP Sivaprasad’ s popularity is on the wane with complaints that many works were left pending during his second tenure.

He has also been criticised for trivializing the issue of Andhra Pradesh’s Special Category Status in the Lok Sabha by showing up in Parliament in different avatars in the name of protest.

According to the 2011 census, out of a total population of 2031588, 77.64% is rural and 22.36% is urban population. The Scheduled castes (SC) and Scheduled tribes (ST) ratio is 21.67 and 3.14, respectively out of total population.

Chittoor Lok Sabha constituency in numbers:

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Chittoor

Reservation nature of constituency: SC

Sitting MP, Party: Naramalli Sivaprasad, TDP

Winning margin in 2014: 44,138 votes

Runner up name, party: G Samanyakiran, YSRCP

Number of voters in 2014: 1,452,141

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 83

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,582

Number of women voters: 728,145

First Published: Apr 02, 2019 21:25 IST