Lok Sabha elections 2019: Adilabad constituency in Telangana is TRS fort

The Adilabad Lok Sabha constituency, one of Telangana’s 17 parliamentary seats, is reserved for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Tribes since 2008 after the delimitation exercise.

Godam Nagesh of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi is the sitting MP from Adilabad. He defeated Congress’s Naresh in 2014.

Adilabad has seven assembly segments namely Sirpur, Nirmal, Mudhole, Khanapur, Boath, Asifabad and Adilabad.

Telangana’s 17 seats will go to polls in a single phase on April 11.

Here are some details about Adilabad Lok Sabha seat:

State: Telangana

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Adilabad

Polling date: April 11

Sitting MP, party: Godam Nagesh, TRS

Winning margin in 2014: 171,290

Runner up name, party Naresh, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 1,055,593

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 75%

Number of women voters in 2014: 526,475

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,662

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 18:49 IST