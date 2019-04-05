Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 05, 2019-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Adilabad constituency in Telangana is TRS fort

Telangana’s 17 seats will go to polls in a single phase on April 11.

constituency watch Updated: Apr 05, 2019 18:49 IST
New Delhi
Adilabad Lok Sabha 2019 Constituency Details,Adilabad Profile,Rajasthan General Elections 2019
West Midnapore: Women stand in a queue to cast their vote for Panchayat election at a polling station in West Midnapore district of West Bengal on Monday.( PTI Photo) (PTI5_14_2018_000036B)(PTI)

The Adilabad Lok Sabha constituency, one of Telangana’s 17 parliamentary seats, is reserved for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Tribes since 2008 after the delimitation exercise.

Godam Nagesh of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi is the sitting MP from Adilabad. He defeated Congress’s Naresh in 2014.

Adilabad has seven assembly segments namely Sirpur, Nirmal, Mudhole, Khanapur, Boath, Asifabad and Adilabad.

Telangana’s 17 seats will go to polls in a single phase on April 11.

READ: All about Lok Sabha elections 2019

Here are some details about Adilabad Lok Sabha seat:

State: Telangana

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Adilabad

Polling date: April 11

Sitting MP, party: Godam Nagesh, TRS

Winning margin in 2014: 171,290

Runner up name, party Naresh, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 1,055,593

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 75%

Number of women voters in 2014: 526,475

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,662

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 18:49 IST

tags

more from constituency watch
trending topics