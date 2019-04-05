Lok Sabha elections 2019: Adilabad constituency in Telangana is TRS fort
Updated: Apr 05, 2019 18:49 IST
The Adilabad Lok Sabha constituency, one of Telangana’s 17 parliamentary seats, is reserved for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Tribes since 2008 after the delimitation exercise.
Godam Nagesh of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi is the sitting MP from Adilabad. He defeated Congress’s Naresh in 2014.
Adilabad has seven assembly segments namely Sirpur, Nirmal, Mudhole, Khanapur, Boath, Asifabad and Adilabad.
Telangana’s 17 seats will go to polls in a single phase on April 11.
Here are some details about Adilabad Lok Sabha seat:
State: Telangana
Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Adilabad
Polling date: April 11
Sitting MP, party: Godam Nagesh, TRS
Winning margin in 2014: 171,290
Runner up name, party Naresh, Congress
Number of voters in 2014: 1,055,593
Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 75%
Number of women voters in 2014: 526,475
Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,662
