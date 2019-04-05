Lok Sabha elections 2019: TRS chief’s daughter has a hold over Nizamabad constituency in Telangana

The Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency, which is currently represented in the lower house of Parliament by a TRS MP, has seven assembly segments namely Armoor, Bodhan, Nizamabad, Nizamabad (Rural), Balkonda, Koratla and Jagtial.

Kalvakuntla Kavitha, daughter of chief minister and TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, defeated Congress candidate Madhu Yaskhi Goud by more than 1.5 lakh votes in 2014.

Telangana’s 17 seats will go to polls in a single phase on April 11.

Here are some details about Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat:

State: Telangana

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Nizamabad

Polling date: April 11

Sitting MP, party: Kalvakuntla Kavitha, TRS

Winning margin in 2014: 167,184

Runner up name, party: Madhu Yaskhi Goud, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 1,034,032

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 69%

Number of women voters in 2014: 564,212

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,653

