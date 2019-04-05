Today in New Delhi, India
Lok Sabha elections 2019: TRS chief’s daughter has a hold over Nizamabad constituency in Telangana

Telangana’s 17 seats will go to polls in a single phase on April 11.

constituency watch Updated: Apr 05, 2019 19:02 IST
New Delhi
Kolkata, India - March 19, 2019: Directed by District Election Officer, as part of an awareness programme, officials show EVMs (Electronic Voting Machine) and VVPATs (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) to people near Shyambazar AV School, in Kolkata, West Bengal, India, on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. (Photo by Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)

The Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency, which is currently represented in the lower house of Parliament by a TRS MP, has seven assembly segments namely Armoor, Bodhan, Nizamabad, Nizamabad (Rural), Balkonda, Koratla and Jagtial.

Kalvakuntla Kavitha, daughter of chief minister and TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, defeated Congress candidate Madhu Yaskhi Goud by more than 1.5 lakh votes in 2014.

Telangana’s 17 seats will go to polls in a single phase on April 11.

Here are some details about Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat:

State: Telangana

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Nizamabad

Polling date: April 11

Sitting MP, party: Kalvakuntla Kavitha, TRS

Winning margin in 2014: 167,184

Runner up name, party: Madhu Yaskhi Goud, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 1,034,032

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 69%

Number of women voters in 2014: 564,212

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,653

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 19:02 IST

