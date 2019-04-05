Lok Sabha elections 2019: TRS chief’s daughter has a hold over Nizamabad constituency in Telangana
The Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency, which is currently represented in the lower house of Parliament by a TRS MP, has seven assembly segments namely Armoor, Bodhan, Nizamabad, Nizamabad (Rural), Balkonda, Koratla and Jagtial.
Kalvakuntla Kavitha, daughter of chief minister and TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, defeated Congress candidate Madhu Yaskhi Goud by more than 1.5 lakh votes in 2014.
Here are some details about Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat:
State: Telangana
Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Nizamabad
Polling date: April 11
Sitting MP, party: Kalvakuntla Kavitha, TRS
Winning margin in 2014: 167,184
Runner up name, party: Madhu Yaskhi Goud, Congress
Number of voters in 2014: 1,034,032
Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 69%
Number of women voters in 2014: 564,212
Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,653
