Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 06, 2019-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Nagarkurnool constituency in Telangana

Telangana’s 17 seats will go to polls in a single phase on April 11.

constituency watch Updated: Apr 06, 2019 17:33 IST
New Delhi
Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha 2019 Constituency Details,Nagarkurnool Profile,Telangana General Elections 2019
New Delhi, India - Feb. 7, 2015: Young Voters who are voting for the first time, showing their inked fingers after casting their votes for Delhi Assembly Elections, at South Delhi in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, February 7, 2015. (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

The Nagarkurnool constituency in Telangana was won by the Congress in 2014 elections.

The constituency comprises seven assembly segments -- Kollapur, Kalwakurthy, Nagarkurnool, Gadwal, Wanaparthy, Achampet and Alampur.

Two segments -- Achampet and Alampur -- are reserved for Scheduled Castes.

READ: All about Lok Sabha elections 2019

Telangana’s 17 seats will go to polls in a single phase on April 11.

Here are some details about Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha seat:

State: Telangana

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Nagarkurnool

Polling date: April 11

Sitting MP, party: Yellaiah Nandi, Congress

Winning margin in 2014: 16,676

Runner up name, party: Dr. Manda Jagannath, TSR

Number of voters in 2014: 1,116,159

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 75%

Number of women voters in 2014: 538,626

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,676

First Published: Apr 06, 2019 17:33 IST

tags

more from constituency watch
trending topics