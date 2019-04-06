Lok Sabha elections 2019: Nagarkurnool constituency in Telangana
Telangana’s 17 seats will go to polls in a single phase on April 11.constituency watch Updated: Apr 06, 2019 17:33 IST
The Nagarkurnool constituency in Telangana was won by the Congress in 2014 elections.
The constituency comprises seven assembly segments -- Kollapur, Kalwakurthy, Nagarkurnool, Gadwal, Wanaparthy, Achampet and Alampur.
Two segments -- Achampet and Alampur -- are reserved for Scheduled Castes.
READ: All about Lok Sabha elections 2019
Telangana’s 17 seats will go to polls in a single phase on April 11.
Here are some details about Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha seat:
State: Telangana
Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Nagarkurnool
Polling date: April 11
Sitting MP, party: Yellaiah Nandi, Congress
Winning margin in 2014: 16,676
Runner up name, party: Dr. Manda Jagannath, TSR
Number of voters in 2014: 1,116,159
Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 75%
Number of women voters in 2014: 538,626
Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,676
First Published: Apr 06, 2019 17:33 IST