Lok Sabha elections 2019: Nagarkurnool constituency in Telangana

The Nagarkurnool constituency in Telangana was won by the Congress in 2014 elections.

The constituency comprises seven assembly segments -- Kollapur, Kalwakurthy, Nagarkurnool, Gadwal, Wanaparthy, Achampet and Alampur.

Two segments -- Achampet and Alampur -- are reserved for Scheduled Castes.

Telangana’s 17 seats will go to polls in a single phase on April 11.

Here are some details about Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha seat:

State: Telangana

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Nagarkurnool

Polling date: April 11

Sitting MP, party: Yellaiah Nandi, Congress

Winning margin in 2014: 16,676

Runner up name, party: Dr. Manda Jagannath, TSR

Number of voters in 2014: 1,116,159

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 75%

Number of women voters in 2014: 538,626

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,676

