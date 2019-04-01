Lok Sabha elections 2019: YSRCP hopes to retain Tirupati constituency in Andhra Pradesh

Located in Chittoor district, Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency in Andhra Pradesh is a reserved seat for Scheduled Castes candidates.

The Congress, once a powerhouse in the state, had won the seat 12 times

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, YSRCP’s Varaprasad Rao Velagapalli won the seat defeating BJP’s Karumanchi Jayaram by 37,425 votes. It was one of the eight Lok Sabha seats the YSRCP won in Andhra Pradesh in 2014. The Congress was relegated to the third spot.

The YSRCP has nominated Balli Durgaprasad Rao to defend the seat in the upcoming election while the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has nominated Panabaka Lakshmi as its candidate. Chinta Mohan is the Congress candidate while Bommi Srihari Rao will fight for the BJP.

Tirupati’s economy is largely agrarian and it is widely regarded as an economically backward region in comparison to other regions in the state. Tirupati is best known for the Venkateswara Temple, a landmark Vaishnavite temple situated in the hill town of Tirumala.

According to the 2011 census, out of a total population of 2154860, 67.07% is rural and 32.93% is urban population. The Scheduled castes (SC) and Scheduled tribes (ST) ratio is 25.09 and 9.45, respectively out of total population.

Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency in numbers:

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Tirupati

Reservation nature of constituency: SC

Sitting MP, Party: Varaprasad Rao Velagapalli, YSRCP

Winning margin in 2014: 37,425 votes

Runner up name, party: Karumanchi Jayaram, BJP

Number of voters in 2014: 1,574,544

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 77

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1775

Number of women voters: 795,766

