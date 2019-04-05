Lok Sabha elections 2019: VK Singh will look to repeat performance in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad constituency

The Ghaziabad parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh was created in 2008 after the recommendation of the Delimitation Commission and has been under the BJP for two terms.

The present Union home minister Rajnath Singh won from the Ghaziabad seat in 2009 and General (retd) VK Singh defeated Congress leader Raj Babbar with the second-highest margin in the country in the 2014 Lok Sabha election.

VK Singh has been nominated again from the constituency and is up against Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance candidate Suresh Bansal. He was the second choice of the SP-BSP-RLD alliance from this seat. The Congress has fielded newcomer and 33-year-old businesswoman-turned-politician Dolly Sharma.

Uttar Pradesh, which sends 80 members to Parliament, will go to polls in all the seven phases starting April 11. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

READ: All about Lok Sabha elections 2019

Here are some details about the Ghaziabad Lok Sabha seat:

State: Uttar Pradesh

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Ghaziabad

Polling date: April 11

Sitting MP, party: VK Singh, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 567,260

Runner up name, party: Raj Babbar, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 1,342,320

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 56.94%

Number of women voters in 2014: 1,024,495

Number of polling booths in 2014: 2,237

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 18:40 IST