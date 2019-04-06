Lok Sabha elections 2019: Nalgonda constituency in Telangana was once a Communist bastion
Telangana's 17 seats will go to polls in a single phase on April 11.
The first three Lok Sabha elelctions, starting 1952, were won by the Communist Party candidates from Nalgonda in Telangana. Later, parties such as Congress, TDP and Telangana Praja Samithi held the seta at different times.
The Communist Party of India again held the seat for three consecutive terms beginning 1991 and for one term in 2004.
The Congress has held the seat past two terms.
Telangana’s 17 seats will go to polls in a single phase on April 11.
Here are some details about Nalgonda Lok Sabha seat:
State: Telangana
Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Nalgonda
Polling date: April 11
Sitting MP, party: Gutha Sukhender Reddy, Congress
Winning margin in 2014: 193,156
Runner up name, party: Tera Chinnapa Reddy, TDP
Number of voters in 2014: 1,191,667
Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 79%
Number of women voters in 2014: 587,206
Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,729
