Lok Sabha elections 2019: Nalgonda constituency in Telangana was once a Communist bastion

The first three Lok Sabha elelctions, starting 1952, were won by the Communist Party candidates from Nalgonda in Telangana. Later, parties such as Congress, TDP and Telangana Praja Samithi held the seta at different times.

The Communist Party of India again held the seat for three consecutive terms beginning 1991 and for one term in 2004.

The Congress has held the seat past two terms.

Telangana’s 17 seats will go to polls in a single phase on April 11.

Here are some details about Nalgonda Lok Sabha seat:

State: Telangana

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Nalgonda

Polling date: April 11

Sitting MP, party: Gutha Sukhender Reddy, Congress

Winning margin in 2014: 193,156

Runner up name, party: Tera Chinnapa Reddy, TDP

Number of voters in 2014: 1,191,667

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 79%

Number of women voters in 2014: 587,206

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,729

First Published: Apr 06, 2019 17:36 IST