Lok Sabha election 2019: Almora constituency in Uttarakhand

All five Lok Sabha seats of Uttarakhand will go to polls in a single phase on April 11.

Updated: Apr 04, 2019 17:53 IST
New Delhi
Almora Lok Sabha 2019 Constituency Details,Almora Profile,Uttarakhand General Elections 2019
Ranchi, India - April 1, 2019: Electronic voting machine(EVM) and VV- PAT units being arranged for the Lok Sabha election at strong rooms situated inside the Birsa Munda football stadium premises in Ranchi, India, on Monday, April 1, 2019. (Photo by Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times )(Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)

For Lok Sabha elections 2019 in Almora constituency, both the BJP and the Congress have repeated their 2014 candidates.

Formed after a delimitation exercise in 1957, the Almora Lok Sabha constituency is made up of 14 assembly segments in four districts - Almora, Bageshwar, Champawat and Pithoragarh.

Nearly 13 lakh people are eligible to vote in this lone reserved constituency of Uttarakhand.

All five Lok Sabha seats of Uttarakhand will go to polls in a single phase on April 11.

Here are some details about Almora Lok Sabha seat:

State: Uttarakhand

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Almora

Polling date: April 11

Sitting MP, party: Ajay Tamta, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 95, 690

Runner up name, party: Pradeep Tamta, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 656,934

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 52%

Number of women voters in 2014: 343,560

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,943

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 17:53 IST

