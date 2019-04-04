Lok Sabha election 2019: Almora constituency in Uttarakhand

For Lok Sabha elections 2019 in Almora constituency, both the BJP and the Congress have repeated their 2014 candidates.

Formed after a delimitation exercise in 1957, the Almora Lok Sabha constituency is made up of 14 assembly segments in four districts - Almora, Bageshwar, Champawat and Pithoragarh.

Nearly 13 lakh people are eligible to vote in this lone reserved constituency of Uttarakhand.

All five Lok Sabha seats of Uttarakhand will go to polls in a single phase on April 11.

Here are some details about Almora Lok Sabha seat:

State: Uttarakhand

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Almora

Polling date: April 11

Sitting MP, party: Ajay Tamta, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 95, 690

Runner up name, party: Pradeep Tamta, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 656,934

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 52%

Number of women voters in 2014: 343,560

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,943

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 17:53 IST