Lok Sabha election 2019: Almora constituency in Uttarakhand
All five Lok Sabha seats of Uttarakhand will go to polls in a single phase on April 11.
For Lok Sabha elections 2019 in Almora constituency, both the BJP and the Congress have repeated their 2014 candidates.
Formed after a delimitation exercise in 1957, the Almora Lok Sabha constituency is made up of 14 assembly segments in four districts - Almora, Bageshwar, Champawat and Pithoragarh.
Nearly 13 lakh people are eligible to vote in this lone reserved constituency of Uttarakhand.
Here are some details about Almora Lok Sabha seat:
State: Uttarakhand
Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Almora
Polling date: April 11
Sitting MP, party: Ajay Tamta, BJP
Winning margin in 2014: 95, 690
Runner up name, party: Pradeep Tamta, Congress
Number of voters in 2014: 656,934
Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 52%
Number of women voters in 2014: 343,560
Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,943
