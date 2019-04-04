Lok Sabha elections 2019: Multi-cornered contest in West Bengals’ Alipurduar constituency

Alipurduar is one of the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal and is reserved for members of the Scheduled Tribe communities.

In 2014, the seat witnessed a direct contest between the Trinamool and the RSP. This time all main parties -- the Trinamool Congress, Left Front, BJP and Congress—have put up candidates apart from several other regional parties.

West Bengal goes to polls in seven phases between April 11 and May 19. Votes will be counted on May 23.

Here are some details about the Alipurduar Lok Sabha seat:

State: West Bengal

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Alipurduar

Polling date: April 11

Sitting MP, party: Dasrath Tirkey, Trinamool Congress

Winning margin in 2014: 21,397

Runner up name, party: Manohar Tirkey, Revolutionary Socialist Party

Number of voters in 2014: 1,225,237

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 83%

Number of women voters in 2014: 603,585

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,810

