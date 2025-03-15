Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab: 3 arrested after brief shootout in Shiv Sena leader’s murder case in Moga

PTI |
Mar 15, 2025 09:09 AM IST

Moga Shiv Sena leader Mangat Rai was shot dead late Thursday night, while a 12-year-old boy sustained a gunshot wound in the firing.

Punjab Police has arrested three persons in connection with the murder of a Shiv Sena leader in Moga district, official sources said on Saturday.

While police suspect the incident could be a fallout of a personal rivalry, Manga's family members claimed he did not have enmity with anyone. (HT File)
While police suspect the incident could be a fallout of a personal rivalry, Manga's family members claimed he did not have enmity with anyone. (HT File)

The accused were arrested following an exchange of fire with police at Malout in Muktsar district, they said.

Mangat Rai, who was the Moga district president of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, was shot dead late on Thursday night. A 12-year-old boy also sustained gunshot wound in the firing, police said.

Manga (52) had stepped out of his house to buy groceries on Thursday night when three unknown persons attacked him around 10 pm. The first bullet missed Manga but hit the 12-year-old boy who came in the line of fire, an officer said.

Manga then fled the area on his two-wheeler. The attackers, who chased him, fired again at Manga, this time hitting the target. Manga was rushed to a hospital by police, where the doctors declared him dead, the officer said.

While police suspect the incident could be a fallout of a personal rivalry, Manga's family members claimed he did not have enmity with anyone.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On