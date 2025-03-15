Punjab: 3 arrested after brief shootout in Shiv Sena leader’s murder case in Moga

Punjab Police has arrested three persons in connection with the murder of a Shiv Sena leader in Moga district, official sources said on Saturday. While police suspect the incident could be a fallout of a personal rivalry, Manga's family members claimed he did not have enmity with anyone. (HT File)

The accused were arrested following an exchange of fire with police at Malout in Muktsar district, they said.

Mangat Rai, who was the Moga district president of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, was shot dead late on Thursday night. A 12-year-old boy also sustained gunshot wound in the firing, police said.

Manga (52) had stepped out of his house to buy groceries on Thursday night when three unknown persons attacked him around 10 pm. The first bullet missed Manga but hit the 12-year-old boy who came in the line of fire, an officer said.

Manga then fled the area on his two-wheeler. The attackers, who chased him, fired again at Manga, this time hitting the target. Manga was rushed to a hospital by police, where the doctors declared him dead, the officer said.

While police suspect the incident could be a fallout of a personal rivalry, Manga's family members claimed he did not have enmity with anyone.