Punjab bypoll: At 60%, Mukerian records 12% dip in polling than 2017

EVMs developed technical snag at few places but were immediately replaced by the polling staff

india Updated: Oct 21, 2019 23:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mukerian
Congress candidate Indu Bala shows her inked finger after casting her vote.
Congress candidate Indu Bala shows her inked finger after casting her vote.(HT Photo)
         

The constituency recorded around 59.97 polling for the byelection, much lower than 72.54% in 2017. In the first three hours, around 24% voters came out to vote, which rose to 48% by 3pm. Polling pattern remained almost same in urban and rural areas.

Congress has fielded Indu Bala while Jangi Lal Mahajan is contesting on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket from the seat.

EVMs developed technical snag at few places but were immediately replaced by the polling staff.

A senior Congress leader, who was also in the ticket race, said that poor voting percentage not only indicated voters lack of interest in political parties but also pointed towards alienation of party cadres.

“But it is not only the Congress candidate who will suffer from low turnout, other parties too will be affected,” he said.

District electoral officer Isha Kalia said that it was difficult to assign a reason for the low turnout.

“Voter percentage is generally low in bypolls as compared to general elections but we will identify the booths that recorded low turnout,” she said.

AAP worker Sulakhan Singh Jaggi said that farmer community did not turn out in full strength due to paddy harvesting.

Bhangala sarpanch Surinder Sikka was of the opinion that due to infighting in the parties, workers did not reach out to voters.

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 23:14 IST

