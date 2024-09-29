Menu Explore
Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann diagnosed with leptospirosis | What is this disease?

ByHT News Desk
Sep 29, 2024 02:27 PM IST

CM Bhagwant Mann Singh is currently being treated for the bacterial infection at Fortis Hospital, Mohali

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann tested positive for leptospirosis on Saturday and is currently recovering in Fortis Hospital, Mohali, reported news agency ANI.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Singh has contracted a bacterial infection called leptospirosis(HT_PRINT)
The leader was admitted into the hospital on Wednesday for a routine check-up, where upon testing it was found that he suffered from a bacterial infection called leptospirosis.

Dr RK Jaswal, director and head of the department of cardiology at Fortis Hospital said that the chief minister had shown significant improvements after treatment with antibiotics started and his vitals are stable.

The AAP leader has also faced jibes for his illness, as former CM and Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi said, "If a CM cannot take care of himself, how will he take care of Punjab."

Find out more about the mysterious illness that has affected the Punjab chief minister:

What is leptospirosis?

Primarily a bacterial infection, leptospirosis spreads in both humans and animals through contaminated water, soil, urine or other bodily fluids.

Caused by the bacteria Leptospira, the disease can cause kidney damage, meningitis, liver failure, respiratory trouble and even death, according to the Centre for Disease Control (CDC).

About 1 million cases occur every year out of which 60,000 end up in death.

Signs and symptoms

Some people experience no symptoms, while others experience a range of them. The disease takes 2-30 days to manifest in the body after contact with the bacteria.

The disease often occurs in two phases. The first phase is categorised by fever, chills, headaches, diarrhea and nausea. Others experience a more intense second phase with kidney failure, liver failure or meningitis, according to the CDC.

The illness can last from a few days to several weeks and at times several months if not treated properly.

Other symptoms to look out for are:

  • Jaundice
  • Red eyes
  • Stomach pain
  • Rash
  • Muscle aches

Treatment

Leptospirosis can be treated with antibiotics such as doxycycline or penicillin. In the case of this disease early treatment is the key to preventing more serious symptoms from manifesting in the body.

One can also take precautions such as washing hands frequently, vaccinating animals around you, avoiding areas with contaminated water or contact with animal urine.

Chances of contracting leptospirosis are especially high after heavy rainfall, flooding or hurricanes as urine, soil and natural water gets mixed together and bacteria can survive in the contaminated water for long periods of time.

