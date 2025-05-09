Punjab government mobilizes ministers to border districts to review emergency services

In a swift response to rising security concerns following escalating tension and exchange of fire taking place between Indian and Pakistan, the Punjab government is stepping up its preparedness by sending cabinet ministers to border districts. A tempo plies on the Attari-Wagah road amid rise in tension between India and Pakistan, in Punjab's Amritsar on May 9, 2025.(PTI)

According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), a high-level review of emergency services is set to take place today, with ten cabinet ministers scheduled to visit border areas immediately after a cabinet meeting.

"Punjab government is preparing to deal with the situation. Today, the ministers will review the emergency services in the border districts. Will inspect hospitals, fire stations, Will inspect the availability of ration and emergency services, Cabinet ministers will reach the border districts, immediately after the cabinet meeting, 10 ministers will leave for the border areas," read the statement from CMO

"Ministers Lal Chand Kataruchakk and Dr. Ravjot Singh will go to Gurdaspur. Ministers Kuldeep Dhaliwal and Mohinder Bhagat will take charge of Amritsar," it added further.

Amid all this, District Public Relations Officer (DPRO) in Amritsar has urged all residents to stay indoors, keep their lights turned off, and draw their curtains for safety.

"All citizens are requested to stay indoors and away from the windows, keep lights turned off, and draw the window curtains. There is no need to panic. A siren will blow now, and we will pass the message again once it is clear," the Amritsar DPRO said.

The DPRO also lauded the armed forces and appealed to the public to cooperate. "Our armed forces are on the job, and we need to support them by staying indoors. There is no need to panic," the official added.

This comes after the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

Earlier, Defence sources said the Indian Army shot down two Pakistani drones in the Naushera sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The drones were intercepted during a heavy exchange of artillery fire between Indian and Pakistani forces.