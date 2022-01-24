Home / India News / Punjab HC rejects anticipatory bail plea of Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia in drugs case
Punjab HC rejects anticipatory bail plea of Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia in drugs case

Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia was booked in a drugs case in Mohali on December 20 last year. (HT file photo)
Updated on Jan 24, 2022 05:22 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia who was undergoing trial in a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) case. 

The 46-year-old Akali leader was booked on December 20 last year under the NDPS Act on the basis of a report filed by anti-drug special task force (STF) chief Harpreet Singh Sidhu in the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2018. He had moved the high court seeking anticipatory bail on December 24.

Majithia is the brother-in-law of Sukhbir Badal and the brother of former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

