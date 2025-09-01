Punjab, Himachal, Uttarakhand under rain red alert amid monsoon fury, floods

Several northern states are reeling under the monsoons, witnessing floods and incessant rain for several days now. As rains batter states, the India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for parts of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Monday. Flooding triggered by heavy rain in parts of Punjab(HT_PRINT)

More flooding and mudslides is predicted in Punjab's hilly catchment areas, which may lead to severe waterlogging in low-lying areas.

In Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the next 24-48 hours would be "crucial", saying people whose houses were affected in the rain were being relocated to safer areas.

Natural disasters have also been taking place in Himachal Pradesh, including parts of Chamba and Shimla. A total of 16 devotees died during the popular Manimahesh Yatra in Chamba. The pilgrimage was later banned due to bad weather, which left over 15,000 devotees stranded.

Over 300 dead, multiple Himachal roads disrupted

Ever since the beginning of the monsoon season and the natural disasters triggered by incessant downpour in the hill state, Himachal Pradesh has seen over 300 deaths. The number went up on Monday, with 16 deaths reported in Chamba, and three in Shimla after a landslide buried a house.

Besides, 819 roads, including three national highways,1,236 electricity transformers, and 424 water supply schemes have been disrupted in the state. According to news agency ANI, 253 roads in Chamba, 206 in Mandi, 175 in Kullu and 61 in Kangra faced disruptions.

Rescuers and relief teams may be in for more arduous work this week with a red alert for heavy rain in place in several parts of the state for three days, including Una, Bilaspur, Solan and Sirmaur.

Next 24-48 hours crucial in Uttarakhand

Chief Minister Dhami has said that the next 24-48 hours would be crucial in Uttarakhand in terms of the weather situation and the rescue and relief ops.

"... Some of our districts are in red alert and some districts are in orange alert... The next 24-48 hours are crucial, and we all have to keep a close watch. Our entire district administration, NDRF, SDRF, all departments are on alert... We are also monitoring the Nanak Sagar Dam. It is flowing 5 feet below the danger level...," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

A red alert is in place for Almora, Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar and Champawat, and an orange warning has been issued for other districts.

Punjab colleges, universities shut

In light of the flood situation in Punjab, all colleges, universities and educational institutions have been shut till Wednesday, September 3.

"The responsibility for the well-being of students residing in hostels lies with the respective administrations. Everyone is requested to strictly follow the guidelines issued by local authorities," Education minister Harjot Singh Bains in a post on X.

A rain red alert has been issued in Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Patiala and Nawashahr, and orange and yellow warnings are in place for other districts.

Relief material, including drinking water, is being provided to families in flood-struck regions, the Border Security Force (BSF) said on Sunday.