Red alert for extremely heavy rains in six Himachal districts

There seems to be no respite in sight for rain-battered Himachal Pradesh as the Met department has sounded a red alert of very heavy to extremely heavy rains in several districts of the state from Sunday to Tuesday and cautioned of landslides, flash floods, land sinks, waterlogging, and swelling of water bodies. An ambulance being pulled out from the Beas river on the Chandigarh-Manali highway on Sunday. (Birbal Sharma/HT)

The met department has sounded a red alert for very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Kangra, Mandi and Sirmaur districts. An orange alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places over Chamba, Kullu and Shimla and heavy rainfall very likely at few places over Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts. While heavy rainfall is predicted at few places over Solan district.

Water enters houses, landslides reported

From water entering the houses to vehicles being buried under debris and landslides leading to blocking of the roads, including national highway, Himachal had seen large-scale destruction owing to widespread rains that lashed different parts of state though so far no loss of life was reported.

Owing to continuous rain in state capital Shimla, an electric pole fell on a car on Lift-Sanjauli road near Hotel Holiday Home, snapping the power supply to many areas of the city while two cars were buried under the debris after landslide at Devnagar in Vikas Nagar in Shimla on Sunday.

The Manali-Naggar-Kullu road was obstructed following flash floods on Naitar and Bhagh streams, officials said, adding that restoration works were underway. An ambulance fell into a 30-feet gorge near Dwada on the Chandigarh-Manali four lane on Sunday morning and overturned. The driver escaped in the accident.

As per the officials rainwater entered houses in Sujanpur.

In view of the disaster situation, DC Chamba has cancelled the Sunday holidays of employees of all departments - PWD, Electricity Board, Jal Shakti, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Municipal Corporation, Food Supply, Health, AYUSH and Revenue. They have been ordered to immediately engage in relief and rescue operations.

With the road network washed away, the locals with the help of village panchayat of Janjheli in Mandi, built a wooden bridge over the drain to connect Halan and Bhanbas villages.

Roads closed

The Chandigarh-Manali four-lane has been closed near Jhalogi in Mandi. Shimla-Kinnaur NH is also blocked at Nigulsari and Nathpa. So far, 666 roads

including 4 national highways NH 3 in Mandi, NH 5 in Kullu, NH 305 in Kinnaur and NH 707 – closed near Satuan (chillon) under Kaffota Division of Sirmaur have been closed in the state, due to which movement as well as transportation of apples has been affected.

Owing to the rains 985 electricity transformers and 495 water supply schemes disrupted across the state are damaged as per the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

The cumulative death toll in the state since June 20 has reached 320, of which 166 deaths were caused by rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, and electrocution, while 154 deaths occurred in road accidents, the SDMA said.

Follow advisories, remain vigilant: CM

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday reviewed the situation arising due to incessant rainfall and the damages caused across the state. After arriving at his official residence, Oak Over, from Chandigarh, he held detailed discussions with the chief secretary, who apprised him of the condition in the affected areas and the relief measures being undertaken.

The CM directed to accelerate relief and rescue operations, stating that ensuring the safety of people remains the topmost priority of the government. He assured that the state government stands firmly with every affected family. He also appealed to the public to strictly follow administrative advisories, remain vigilant and avoid venturing near rivers and streams.

The Chief Minister said that the Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rainfall alert for the next three days and several parts of the State are currently experiencing torrential rains. He urged people to exercise utmost caution and extend cooperation in helping those in distress.

On Saturday, the CM had conducted an aerial survey of disaster-affected areas in Chamba and Kangra districts. Today, he was scheduled to visit Kullu district, but due to inclement weather conditions, the programme had to be cancelled. Consequently, he returned to Shimla by road from Chandigarh.

Town and Country Planning and Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani visited the old bus stand area in Ghumarwin on Sunday and interacted with the nine families who were in danger due to heavy rains and took stock of the situation. He said that in the coming time, proper and permanent arrangements will be made to secure the houses of the affected families so that such a situation does not arise again in the future.

NCC cadets rescue civilians in Koksar

Cadets of the 1 HP Air Squadron NCC carried out a rescue operation during the devastating landslide at Koksar in Lahaul district.

Amidst torrential rains and falling debris, five cadets - LFC Atul Kaushal, LFC Rohit, Cadet Naresh, Cadet Pankaj and Cadet Kavyansh - rushed to the aid of stranded civilians and tourists. Crossing a dangerous, congested bridge, they evacuated elderly women and children to safety, for which they were lauded by both locals and security personnel.

The cadets were returning from the Surya Spiti Marathon and Surya Dronacharya Race organised by the Army when road blockages forced them to halt at the Koksar transit camp and CPWD guest house.

‘15,000 Manimahesh pilgrims leave for home from Bharmour’

With landslides, cloudbursts and washed away roads throwing the Manimahesh Yatra into disarray, BJP MLA from Bharmour Janak Raj, said, “Nearly 15,000 pilgrims have already started their journey back home on foot from Bharmour and nearby routes.

“The official death toll so far is 11. The situation will become clearer in the coming days, but thankfully there is no news of any major loss of life or property,” he said.

Lashing out at the Congress government, Janak Raj said: “Congress government is not serious at the time of disaster, where the government has failed on the ground. People themselves are helping each other.”

Schools closed in most districts

Schools will be closed in Shimla, Bilaspur, Sirmaur, Una, Hamirpur and Solan on September 1 while in Kullu district, schools will remain closed in Kullu, Banjar and Manali on September 1 and 2.

No night travel in Kinnaur

Looking at serious threats from stones are continuously falling and landslide at Nigulsari and Nathpa of National Highway-05, Kinnaur DC Amit Kumar Sharma ordered closure of the National Highway-05 at Nigulsari and Nathpa landslide points for the movement of all vehicles from 8 pm to 5.30 am daily with immediate effect and till further orders.

National Highway-305 has been obstructed due to a landslide between Ani and Kullu. Due to this, the Ani area has lost contact with the district headquarters Kullu. Due to heavy rains in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh, landslides have occurred at many places on National Highway-5 late on Saturday night. Due to the closure of NH-5, the district headquarters Rekong Peo, Upper Kinnaur and Spiti region have lost contact.