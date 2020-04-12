Punjab police officer’s chopped-off hand re-implanted after 7-hour long surgery

india

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 21:40 IST

Punjab Police’s assistant sub-inspector’s hand that was chopped off by a group of Nihangs, has been re-implanted in a seven-hour long operation at the PGIMER. However, the next 48 hours will be crucial in determining if the surgery has been successful, said the doctors.

The police officer’s left hand was chopped off by the Nihangs on Sunday when he stopped them from entering the vegetable market due to the Covid-19 curfew in Patiala. Seven Nihangs were arrested after the incident.

Policeman’s hand chopped off in Punjab by group of ‘Nihangs’

“First thing is the survival part of the hand. We will see whether the muscles have been repaired through this surgery. It will be too early to celebrate but we are hopeful that if everything goes well there are chances of 90 percent recovery,” Dr RK Sharma, head of plastic surgery said.

The 50-year-old officer had an amputation through the proximal wrist of the left hand. The re-implantation was started around 10 am after initial preparation.

“This is technically a complex and challenging surgery, which has been successfully done. It was evaluated at the end of surgery that the hand is viable and warm with good circulation,” PGIMER spokesperson, Dr Ashok Kumar said.

Dr Sunil Gaba, Dr. Jerry R John and Dr Suraj Nair were among the doctors who performed the surgery.