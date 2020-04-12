e-paper
Policeman’s hand chopped off in Punjab by group of ‘Nihangs’

The ASI was rushed to the Rajindra hospital where from he was referred to PGIMER in Chandigarh.

chandigarh Updated: Apr 12, 2020 11:15 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Chandigarh
Derabassi SMO Sangeeta Jain Modi on day sixteen of the 21 day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Panchkula, Punjab.
Derabassi SMO Sangeeta Jain Modi on day sixteen of the 21 day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Panchkula, Punjab. (Sant Arora/ Hindustan Times/Representative Image)
         

A policeman’s hand was chopped off and two other police officials were injured when a group of people allegedly attacked them in Punjab’s Patiala district on Sunday, police said.

A group of four-five ‘Nihangs’ (Sikhs armed with traditional weapons and dressed in loose blue top) were travelling in a vehicle and they were asked to stop at a vegetable market at around 6.15 am by the Mandi board officials, they said.

“They were asked to show (curfew) passes. But they crashed the vehicle against the the gate and barricades put up there,” Senior Superintendent of Police, Patiala, Mandeep Singh Sidhu said.

The group then attacked the police personnel on duty, he said.

“An ASI’s (Assistant Sub Inspector) hand was chopped off by a sword. A Station House Officer of Sadar Patiala sustained an injury on his elbow and anther official suffered an injury on his arm in the attack,” Sidhu said.

The ASI was rushed to the Rajindra hospital where from he was referred to PGIMER in Chandigarh.

The Nihangs fled the scene after the attack, the SSP said, adding efforts are on to arrest them.

The incident took place when restrictions are in place in the state because of the coronavirus outbreak.

