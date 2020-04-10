Punjab Police registers case against banned US-based Sikhs for Justice outfit

india

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 22:58 IST

The Punjab Police on Friday booked Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and his banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) for seditious automated calls meant to instigate people, particularly young men, against the state government during the lockdown imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cases have been registered against Pannun and the US-based SFJ under Section 124 (A) of IPC, and Sections 10 (A) and 13 (1) of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, at the State Special Operations Cell in Mohali, Director General of Punjab Police Dinkar Gupta tweeted.

According to officials at the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC), Mohali, a preliminary probe has revealed that Pannun was involved in seditious acts through automated calls as well as pre-recorded audio messages to various residents in March and April 2020.

Soon after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in India, Pannun and his associates have been spreading seditious content on social media to further instigate the already distressed people of Punjab.

Disclosing the modus operandi, a Punjab Police official said that in one such recorded audio message, sent from an international number of North America, Pannun instigated the listeners by alleging that the Central government and the Punjab government were torturing the youth in the name of enforcing the ongoing lockdown in the state.

The pre-recorded interactive voice response messages through telephone calls as well as audio messages to the people of Punjab from New York are being made for pushing the agenda of this self-styled organization Sikhs for Justice, the official said.