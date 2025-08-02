Punjab vigilance bureau raids at BJP leader's home hours after he joins party

Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Saturday conducted raids at Ranjit Singh Gill's residence, who is the owner of Gillco Group, in Chandigarh, hours after he joined the BJP. This is an unnecessary raid. AAP has behaved similarly with other leaders as well, said Gill's legal advisor.(Unsplash/representational)

Speaking to ANI, legal advisor LK Verma said, "This is an unnecessary raid. AAP has behaved similarly with other leaders as well. You have seen that AAP had earlier also raided many people who were our senior leaders, Tajinder Bagga...and tried to pressurise them in the same way. This is the modus operandi of the AAP government, to pressurise senior leaders so that they continue to incline the AAP."

Verma remarked that Ranjit Singh Gill joined the BJP yesterday, and today this incident happened. He also added that they will adopt any legal means necessary.

Meanwhile, on July 23, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB), in its ongoing relentless drive against corruption in the state, had arrested an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Jagtar Singh, posted at Police Station Sadar, Sangrur, red-handed while he was accepting a bribe of ₹12,000, officials said on Wednesday.

According to an official spokesperson of the state, the accused police official has been arrested following a complaint filed by a resident of Sangrur district.

He further added that the complainant had approached the VB, alleging that he had been granted bail by the high court, but the said ASI had demanded a ₹15,000 bribe to join him in the investigation into this case.

In addition to this, he had demanded ₹20,000 more to return the equipment confiscated from his house during the search. The spokesperson informed that, after verifying this complaint, a VB team from the Patiala range laid a trap and apprehended ASI Jagtar Singh while he was accepting ₹12,000 as a bribe from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

In this regard, a case has been registered against the accused under the relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act at the VB police station, Patiala range. Further investigation into this case was in progress, he added.