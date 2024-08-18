Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.85 °C, check weather forecast for August 18, 2024
Aug 18, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on August 18, 2024 here.
The temperature in Punjab today, on August 18, 2024, is 29.5 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.85 °C and 29.9 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 75% and the wind speed is 75 km/h. The sun rose at 06:08 AM and will set at 07:20 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, August 19, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.38 °C and 37.09 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 46%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Punjab today stands at 56.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 18, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Monday, August 19, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.38 °C and 37.09 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 46%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Punjab today stands at 56.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 19, 2024
|36.3 °C
|Scattered clouds
|August 20, 2024
|37.88 °C
|Light rain
|August 21, 2024
|37.26 °C
|Broken clouds
|August 22, 2024
|37.5 °C
|Sky is clear
|August 23, 2024
|37.57 °C
|Light rain
|August 24, 2024
|38.95 °C
|Sky is clear
|August 25, 2024
|40.21 °C
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on August 18, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.35 °C
|Light rain
|Kolkata
|29.8 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|31.16 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|27.34 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|27.87 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|31.69 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Delhi
|34.33 °C
|Moderate rain
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / India News / Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.85 °C, check weather forecast for August 18, 2024
SHARE
Copy