Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.85 °C, check weather forecast for August 18, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 19, 2024 36.3 °C Scattered clouds August 20, 2024 37.88 °C Light rain August 21, 2024 37.26 °C Broken clouds August 22, 2024 37.5 °C Sky is clear August 23, 2024 37.57 °C Light rain August 24, 2024 38.95 °C Sky is clear August 25, 2024 40.21 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.35 °C Light rain Kolkata 29.8 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.16 °C Light rain Bengaluru 27.34 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 27.87 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 31.69 °C Overcast clouds Delhi 34.33 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Punjab today, on August 18, 2024, is 29.5 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.85 °C and 29.9 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 75% and the wind speed is 75 km/h. The sun rose at 06:08 AM and will set at 07:20 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, August 19, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.38 °C and 37.09 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 46%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Punjab today stands at 56.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 18, 2024

