Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.75 °C, check weather forecast for February 25, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on February 25, 2025 here.
The temperature in Punjab today, on February 25, 2025, is 23.47 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.75 °C and 28.66 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 40% and the wind speed is 40 km/h. The sun rose at 07:12 AM and will set at 06:35 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.89 °C and 27.99 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 31%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Punjab today stands at 125.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 26, 2025
|23.47
|Light rain
|February 27, 2025
|25.37
|Overcast clouds
|February 28, 2025
|24.05
|Light rain
|March 1, 2025
|19.91
|Light rain
|March 2, 2025
|22.30
|Light rain
|March 3, 2025
|24.20
|Scattered clouds
|March 4, 2025
|22.28
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on February 25, 2025
