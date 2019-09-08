Puri demolition drive in public interest: SC team

india

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 01:33 IST

Even as the protests against the demolition drive around the 75-metre perimeter of the 12th century Jagannath temple raged on, Supreme Court-appointed Amicus Curiae Ranjit Kumar on Saturday supported the drive saying the demolitions would not affect people.

Kumar, appointed as Amicus Curiae in the case of Mrinalini Padhi vs Union of India over reforms in Jagannath temple, said he was satisfied with was the action on converting Puri into a World Heritage city.

Kumar and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta visited the temple, and met Govardhan Peeth shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati and Puri Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingh Deb.

“We spoke to the temple managing committee members, took their views and inspected the eviction drive along the four sides of the temple.

“The eviction drive was initiated only after a negotiation with the locals. The administration has not demolished any buildings forcibly.” he said.

First Published: Sep 08, 2019 01:33 IST