‘Purification of voter list’: Narendra Modi backs SIR after NDA's thumping Bihar win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the country's youth voters take the “purification” of the voter list very seriously, following the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) thumping win in the Bihar assembly election. Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves a gamcha as he arrives during the celebration of NDA's victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, at BJP headquarters, in New Delhi, Friday,(PTI)

Modi said that the NDA's massive win in the Bihar assembly election had proved that the youth of the country and state ‘backed SIR’.

“The Bihar elections have proved one more thing. Now, the voters of the country, especially the young voters, are very serious about the purification of the voter list. The youth of Bihar also massively backed the purification of the voter list. And I believe that every voter is important for the sanctity of democracy,” Modi said during his victory address at the BJP headquarters in Delhi.

PM Modi stated that it was now the duty of every political party to support the “purification” of the voter list, alluding to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls initiated by the Election Commission from Bihar.

PM Modi praises EC, bashes Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi devoted a significant portion of his speech on Friday evening to praising the Election Commission and taking jibes at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations of “vote chori”.

“It is a victory of democracy and those who believe in Indian democracy. The Election Commission was targeted by some people, but the huge voter turnout is an achievement for the EC,” he said.

He said Congress has no positive outlook. “Allegations like ‘vote chori’ were made as part of continued attacks on constitutional bodies," he said, not naming Rahul Gandhi.

He singled out the Congress as a “parjeevi” or parasite party, telling its allies to beware of the party “as it brings nothing to a partnership but wants others' votes”.

The Congress was reduced to a single-digit score in the Bihar assembly of 243, while the RJD managed to make it to the 30s, while the NDA was set to cross the 200-mark.