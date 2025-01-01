Menu Explore
PTI |
Jan 01, 2025 06:01 PM IST

Rabindra Ghosh hospitalised in Kolkata; juniors to represent monk Chinmoy Das in B'desh court

Kolkata, Rabindra Ghosh, the lawyer for Bangladeshi Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das, will miss Thursday’s court appearance due to hospitalisation, and instead, two of his junior lawyers along with 18 other legal representatives will handle the case.

Rabindra Ghosh hospitalised in Kolkata; juniors to represent monk Chinmoy Das in B'desh court

Ghosh, who has been actively defending Das in the ongoing legal battle, came to West Bengal last month for medical treatment with his wife and is staying with his son, Rahul, who has lived in the area for several years.

Ghosh was hospitalised at the state-run Seth Sukhlal Karnani Memorial Hospital here after experiencing chest pain. The 74-year-old lawyer was rushed to the hospital around midnight on Tuesday, following a sudden health crisis at his son's residence in Barrackpore, on the outskirts of Kolkata.

A medical board has been formed to monitor Ghosh's condition.

Speaking to PTI, Ghosh said he is in constant touch with his junior lawyers and remains committed to fighting the case.

"Two of my junior lawyers, along with 18 others, will represent Das in court tomorrow. I am in constant contact with them and I will continue to fight until the end. Once I recover, I will return to Bangladesh," Ghosh said, expressing his determination to continue advocating for the rights of minority Hindus in the neighbouring country.

Das, a spokesperson for the Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote, was arrested in November last year at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport while en route to Chattogram for a rally.

Denied bail, Das was sent to jail until January 2 by a Bangladeshi court. Ghosh believes the monk has been framed on false charges because of his efforts to rally the Hindu community.

His hospitalisation comes ahead of a crucial hearing in the Chittagong High Court scheduled for Thursday, concerning the case of Das, whose remand is set to end on January 2.

Last week, Ghosh reaffirmed his commitment to continue fighting for his client in the Bangladeshi court, despite facing numerous challenges and alleged attempts to extend the monk's imprisonment indefinitely.

Ghosh had then mentioned that he has been "under constant pressure" since taking on the case.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
