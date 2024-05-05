Congress leader Radhika Khera on Sunday resigned from the party days after a video in which she alleged insult by the party leadership to women went viral. In her resignation letter addressed to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, the Chhattisgarh Congress leader mentioned the party's stand on Ram Mandir. "For every Hindu, Lord Ram holds a special place but some people oppose to it...In the party to which I gave more than 22 years of my life, I faced similar resistance as I could not stop myself from getting a darshan of Lord Ram," Radhika Khera wrote. Radhika Khera quits Cong days after alleging insult: ‘Ladki hoon lad sakti…’

Lok Sabha election 2024: Full coverage

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

"The opposition to my action reached such a level that the party refused to give me justice for what happened to me in the Chhattisgarh Congress office. I have always fought for others' justice but when it came to my justice, I stood defeated," Radhika wrote in her resignation letter.

A video in which AICC spokesperson Radhika Khera purportedly said she was resigning due to "insult" has gone viral with the party sources claiming that the outburst was the fallout of an argument between her and a senior office-bearer.

Latching on to the video clip, the BJP accused the opposition party of disrespecting women leaders.

When contacted over the phone, Khera, who is AICC's communication and media coordinator for Chhattisgarh, had said she would talk later but didn't reply to repeated phone calls and messages.

The video clip went viral on social media, hours after Khera's tweet alleging "daughter is not safe in Mata Kaushalya's paternal home".

"People suffering from male chauvinistic mentality are still trying to crush daughters under their feet. I will reveal," she tweeted on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday night.

Chhattisgarh is believed to be the birthplace of Mata Kaushalya.

The video purportedly shows Khera talking over the phone for initial moments and later only a female voice is heard.

"What has happened to me today has not happened in 40 years. I have been insulted. A video of him shouting at me was also shot. I was asked to get out. When I talk to him, he yells at me. I told you earlier also. I am also resigning from the party," she purportedly said.