'Radhika Yadav told me her father liked the song': Co-actor Inam-ul-Haq on music video

The actor who featured alongside tennis player Radhika Yadav on a music video has claimed that the 25-year-old told him that her "father liked the song". Inam-ul-Haq, the actor who worked with Radhika on the project, also said her mother accompanied her on set on the day of the shoot. Inam-ul-Haq (R), the actor who starred alongside Radhika Yadav in a music video, spoke about working with her.(Facebook/ANI)

Radhika Yadav was killed, allegedly after being shot four times by her father Deepak Yadav at their residence in Gurugram. Following her death, a music video starring her alongside Inam-ul-Haq was widely circulated, with some reports suggesting that Radhika's father had objections to it.

However, there was no official confirmation on the music video fuelling tensions between Radhika and her father Deepak.

Amid speculation, the actor, who starred opposite Radhika Yadav, has now suggested that the tennis player was doing the project with permission from her father.

"She (Radhika) came to the shooting (of the music video) with her mother. On the set, she also mentioned that her father liked the song, which means she took permission from her father," Inam-ul-Haq was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The actor also said Radhika's entire family knew about the music video. When asked if the tennis player ever spoke to him about joining the music or film industry, the actor said, "When we met her for the first time, she told us that she wants to work in this line (film line)...She desired to work in this line...After that, we never met."

Talking about the project he did with Radhika Yadav, Inam-ul-Haq said the shoot was wrapped up in one day, and lasted about five hours in Noida.

The actor also said he was professionally connected to Radhika Yadav, and the two did not talk about her family a lot. He also said that she did not promote the music video a lot, and deactivated and reactivated her Instagram account around two to three times after it was released.

The music video starring Radhika Yadav and Inam-ul-Haq was produced by Zeeshan Ahmad and released under the LLF Records label in 2024.

Amid speculation over the reasons behind Radhika's father murdering her, police officials told Hindustan Times that there is “nothing concrete” which suggests that Deepak was upset over the music video and social media activity.