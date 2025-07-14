Radhika Yadav's social media accounts deleted before murder? Police to unlock her phone, retrieve data

To better understand what could have led to 25-year-old tennis player Radhika Yadav’s murder, allegedly by her own father, the police are now looking into the contents of her phone and trying to retrieve any data that could bring them a step ahead in the investigation. Himaanshika Singh, who claims to be Radhika Yadav's best friend, said in a video that her Instagram account had only limited followers.(Instagram/@himaanshika)

Radhika’s iPhone, which was locked when the police found it, has been sent to DITECH (Department of Information Technology, Electronics and Communication, Government of Haryana) for unlocking and retrieving any data relevant to the investigation, a report in NDTV said citing police sources.

The sources have also reportedly confirmed that Radhika’s social media accounts were deleted before she was murdered, an angle that could help ascertain the motive behind her murder.

However, an Instagram account that seems to be Radhika Yadav’s has surfaced recently, although it does not have her picture as the display photo. However, it does have 69 followers, including Himaanshika Singh, who claims to be Radhika’s best friend.

In one of the videos that Himaanshika Singh has uploaded, in which she made some shocking revelations about the murder and the environment at Radhika’s home, she said that her Instagram account had only limited followers.

On Sunday, Gurugram police called Radhika Yadav’s murder an “open and shut case” and said that they were not seeking statements from friends or those who posted tributes and allegations on social media. The police added that they were filing a charge sheet based on strong forensic and testimonial evidence.

After Radhika Yadav purported Instagram account surfaced, the police said that there was no direct link between the murder and her social media presence and added that her father, Deepak Yadav, had already confessed to the crime.

“The accused has confessed to the crime. These video statements are not part of the investigation and won’t be included in the charge sheet,” said Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer, Gurugram Police.

Even though the motive behind the murder is still a bit unclear, the police are going ahead with the charge sheet based on the ample evidence that has been collected so far - the recovery of the murder weapon, forensic inputs, and Deepak Yadav’s confession.