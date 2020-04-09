Radio emerges as credible source of information during Covid-19 lockdown, says research

india

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 12:54 IST

The radio has emerged as trusted source of information during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to latest research.

According to AZ Research PPL, 82 per cent people have been tuning in to radio during Covid-19, with FM channels emerging as the second most credible source of information for the masses. As per the research, radio has a credibility score of 6.27, second only to the internet which is at 6.44 and TV at 5.74.

The research is based on a sample size of 3,300 listeners above the age of 18.

The radio industry witnessed a listenership of 51 million people, which is nearly as much as television’s reach of 56 million and social media’s reach of 57 million, said the research.

“As the Covid-19 pandemic takes over the world, the role of entertainment mediums become all the more crucial. Radio being a critical medium has the dual responsibility of not only entertaining the listeners, but also ensuring that correct and genuine information reaches the country’s citizens,” said Harshad Jain, CEO, Radio and Entertainment, HT Media Ltd and Next Mediaworks Ltd.

“At a time like this, the power and effectiveness of our medium increases manifold. People are now tuning in to the radio sets more than ever for their daily entertainment needs and also to stay updated with credible information,” added Jain.

The research further said that radio listenership increased by 23 per cent during the lockdown to 2.36 hours everyday, second only to television.

“It is very encouraging to note that Radio is evolving as one of the most preferred and most credible source of infotainment. We are now almost catching up on TV in terms of audience, the rise of 23 percent in total time spent per person on radio is phenomenal. We are grateful to all our listeners and look forward to help evolve this media into greater heights,” Anurradha Prasad, president of the Association of Radio Operators for India (AROI).

Other companies also hailed the new research. BIG FM CEO Abraham Thomas said, “The feeling of knowing that you’re making a difference in the lives of our listeners is truly amazing.” Radio City CEO Ashit Kukian said that these finding prove that raiod has the power to create awareness.