Home / India News / Rafale gets PM Modi ticket to Bastille Day parade while Manipur burns: Rahul Gandhi

Rafale gets PM Modi ticket to Bastille Day parade while Manipur burns: Rahul Gandhi

ByPoulomi Ghosh
Jul 15, 2023 10:03 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi says PM Modi is silent on both Manipur and EU's resolution on it.

As PM Modi attended the Bastille Day Parade as the guest of honour on Friday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Rafale got PM Modi a ticket to the Bastille Day Parade, while Manipur burns and the EU Parliament discusses India's internal matter -- and the PM maintains silence on both issues. A 269-member Indian tri-services contingent participated in the parade and three Rafale jets of the Indian Air Force joined the Frech jets at the flypast.

Rafale gets PM Modi ticket to Bastille Day parade while Manipur burns: Rahul Gandhi(HT_PRINT)
Rafale gets PM Modi ticket to Bastille Day parade while Manipur burns: Rahul Gandhi(HT_PRINT)

“This France visit was a memorable one. It was made even more special because I got the opportunity to take part in the Bastille Day celebrations. Seeing the Indian contingent get a pride of place in the parade was wonderful. I am grateful to President @EmmanuelMacron and the French people for the exceptional warmth and hospitality. May India-France friendship continue to soar!” Modi tweeted as he posted a photograph of the parade.

During PM Modi's visit to France, the India-news/indian-navy-to-get-26-rafale-m-fighters-and-three-attack-submarines-from-france-101688953456665.html">deal of Indian Navy acquiring 26 Rafale-Marine fighters for the INS Vkrant carrier was announced.

Just ahead of PM Modi's visit, the European Parliament adopted a resolution asking the Indian government to step up efforts to contain the violence in Manipur. India said a resolution on Manipur by the European Union reflected its colonial mindset.

"Such interference in India’s internal affairs is unacceptable, and reflects a colonial mindset," MEA spoekesperson Arindam Bagchi said. "Indian authorities at all levels, including the judiciary, are seized of the situation in Manipur and are taking steps to maintain peace and harmony and law and order. The European Parliament would be well advised to utilize its time more productively on its internal issues," Bahchi said strongly condemning the resolution.

Indian foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra said India had reached out to te EU lawmakers ahead of the resolution on Manipur which is India's 'internal matter'.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out