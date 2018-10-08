Rafale jets, S-400 missiles will boost IAF’s capabilities: Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa

The Indian Air Force (IAF) chief on Monday said that acquisition of 36 Rafale aircraft, S-400 missile systems, Apache attack helicopters and Chinook heavy-lift helicopters would enhance the capability of the force. IAF chief BS Dhanoa was speaking on the occasion of 86th anniversary of the Indian Air Force which was celebrated with air and ground display by air warriors at Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad.

Dhanoa said that the force is in the process of acquiring new combat system, upgrading and modernising the existing inventory of aircraft and weapon systems. “The ongoing induction of Tejas (Light Combat Aircraft), Spyder, medium range surface to air missiles and state of art precision weapons are a part of our larger modernisation programme,” Dhanoa said.

“The IAF is ever prepared to meet any contingency that challenges the defence of our country...,” he added. He said that aerospace safety is one area where the force needs to maintain constant vigil as loss of aircraft in peacetime is not only expensive but diminishes the wartime capability. He asked the personnel to remain combat worthy.

India on October 6 signed ?39,000 crore deal for five S-400 Triumf air defence missile systems with Russia.

First Published: Oct 08, 2018 21:48 IST