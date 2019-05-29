‘Rahul, don’t quit’ chorus gets louder, Sheila Dikshit to hold sit-in outside house

Senior Congress leader Sheila Dikshit has a plan to stop Rahul Gandhi from resigning from as the party president after the massive electoral defeat in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections.

The three-time chief minister of Delhi is going to lead a group of Congress workers to the 12, Tughlaq Lane house of Rahul Gandhi to meet him to persuade him to change his mind about quitting.

Rahul Gandhi said at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Saturday that he had decided to step down as party president, a post he took over from his mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi in 2017.

Gandhi has stayed firm on his decision to quit after the poll debacle despite several party leaders’ urgings to reconsider his decision. The party won only 52 Lok Sabha seats and its governments in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan face an uncertain future.

“We are going to be near the residence of Rahul Gandhi and will demonstrate there to convey our feelings that he should not resign. The party will suffer a very heavy loss which we don’t want. We are going there to plead with him to not do this,” Sheila Dikshit was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Delhi Congress chief had said earlier that the party has bounced back in the past from challenging circumstances to triumph.

“Under the dynamic leadership of Indira Gandhi, the Congress party fought back from the setback in the 1977 Lok Sabha elections to wrest power two-and-a-half years later, and the party remained in power for several years thereafter,” Dikshit said in a statement.

Delhi Congress was with Rahul Gandhi in this challenging time for the party, she said.

“There was no need for the Congress president and the party workers to get disheartened by the setbacks in the Lok Sabha elections,” she said, appealing Gandhi to withdraw his decision to step down as party president.

The Congress was routed in Delhi by the BJP, which won all the seven Lok Sabha seats in the Capital with huge margins. The Congress, however, managed to replace the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as runners up on five of the seven seats.

Dikshit too lost to her BJP counterpart and sitting member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari by a margin of over 366,000 votes from North East Delhi.

The former chief minister said the Congress candidates finished second in five of the seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi, and the party also came first in five assembly segments and second in 42 others.

Dikshit said the Congress workers will go to the people with a positive agenda to win back their trust and confidence, and the party will bounce back in the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi in 2020.

First Published: May 29, 2019 15:34 IST