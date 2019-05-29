‘Rahul Gandhi should not resign’: Now, HD Kumaraswamy urges Congress president

HD Kumaraswamy, the leader of Congress’ alliance partner JD(S) in Karnataka, has joined the chorus of voices asking Rahul Gandhi to reconsider his decision to quit as the grand old party’s president after its dismal performance in the Lok Sabha election.

The Karnataka chief minister on Wednesday became the latest leader after the DMK’s MK Stalin, RJD’s Lalu Prasad Yadav and actor-politician Rajinikanth to urge Rahul Gandhi not to step down as the Congress president.

“I will meet him tomorrow and speak to him. He should not resign,” the Karnataka chief minister, who said before the Lok Sabha election that his party is ready to support Congress president Rahul Gandhi for the PM post. was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Gandhi’s decision to step down as party chief was announced at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting held after the party could manage just 52 of the 542 Lok Sabha seats with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA storming to power with 352 seats.

Before this, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader MK Stalin spoke with the Congress president over the phone, asking asked Rahul Gandhi not to resign. Stalin had said that Gandhi had won the hearts of the people, according to a DMK release.

“Though your party has failed in consolidating votes, you have won the hearts of Indians. So, you should give up the idea of resigning from the Congress president’s post,” Stalin said to Rahul Gandhi, according to the DMK.

Stalin, apparently, also spoke to UPA chairperson and Rahul Gandhi’s mother Sonia Gandhi. The DMK, however, did not say what Rahul Gandhi’s response was to Stalin’s request.

Veteran actor Rajinikanth has also asked Rahul Gandhi not to step down. “Rahul should stand firm. He should prove that he can do anything. Also, a strong opposition is necessary for a democratic country. So, I request Rahul to lead a strong opposition,” Rajinikanth told the media.

Jailed RJD leader Lalu Prasad has said that by resigning Gandhi would walk into ‘the BJP trap’.

In an analysis published in The Telegraph, the leader serving a jail term in a fodder scam case, said: “Rahul’s offer to resign is suicidal. Opposition parties had the common goal to dislodge BJP but failed to build a national narrative. The result in a particular election can never alter the reality in as diverse and plural a country as India.”

