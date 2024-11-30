Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi of favouring Adani, says BJP fuels ‘hatred and division’

Leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday renewed his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of treating billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani “differently”. Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress general secretary and MP Priyanka Gandhi at Calicut airport, in Kozhikode.(PTI)

“In the Lok Sabha, we are fighting a political ideology. We are talking about feelings, emotion, affection, love... they talk about hatred, anger, division, violence.The Constitution says that all people should be treated equally. Prime Minister Modi says Adani is going to be treated differently than every other Indian,” the Congress leader said at a public meeting in Wayanad.

"PM Modi says doesn't matter if Adani has been indicted in the United States, has been called a criminal in the United States. In India, we will not indict him," ANI quoted Gandhi as saying.



The Congress and other opposition parties have demanded stringent action by the Centre against Adani, indicted by the US prosecutors in an alleged bribery case.



In his attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Gandhi said,""They have the entire government at their disposal. They have the media at their disposal. Money, Intelligence agencies, CBI, ED, IT and we don't have any of that. We just have the feeling of the people. It is surprising to me that the feeling of the people wins every single time. I am confident that we will defeat the ideology of BJP," he added."



Rahul Gandhi's sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been elected as a member of parliament from Wayanad.

‘Priyanka is your member of parliament’: Rahul Gandhi

During his address, Rahul Gandhi introduced Vadra as the new MP of Wayanad, saying,"I was in Parliament when my sister came for the first time. She is your new member of Parliament. Five years ago, you elected me as your member of parliament, and I thought to myself while she was taking her oath, how she had arrived at this point."

"Five years ago, I took my oath in the old and impressive Parliament House, but we both took our oaths and made the same pledge. And I realized it was the feeling inside the hearts of the people of Wayanad that brought her to this position," he added.