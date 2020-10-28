Rahul Gandhi asked for votes in tweet on day one of Bihar polls, BJP complains to EC

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 15:46 IST

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday complained to the Election Commission against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly seeking votes on the first day of phase one of Bihar Assembly elections.

The BJP, in its letter, has accused Gandhi of seeking votes for the Grand Alliance in his tweet.

“This time for justice, employment, farmers-workers, your vote should be only for ‘Mahagathbandhan’ (grand alliance),” Gandhi had said in a tweet in Hindi, soon after polling began in the morning. “Good wishes to all of you on the first phase of Bihar elections,” he tweeted with the hashtag in Hindi ‘Aaj Badlega Bihar’.