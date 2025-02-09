‘Rahul Gandhi biggest supporter of BJP, Modi’: BRS leader KT Rama Rao after Delhi results

Delhi election results saw the Bharatiya Janata Party and Aam Aadmi Party engaged in a high-stakes battle, which ended with the saffron party emerging victorious. However, what remained of the Congress was that the party could not get a single seat in the capital for the third consecutive time. Rahul Gandhi addressed his party's electoral performance in Delhi and said that it accepted people's decision with humility. (ANI)

However, the Congress played a key role in denting the chances of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party in this election. The Congress cut into vote shares of AAP, getting more votes from the latter but fewer than that of the BJP.

Former Telangana minister and BRS working president KT Rama Rao sarcastically congratulated Rahul Gandhi for the BJP's win in Delhi. In a post on X, he said, "Congrats to Rahul Gandhi for winning the election for BJP, yet again! Well done."

Notably, the saffron party bagged 48 of the 70 seats in the national capital's assembly, while the AAP won just 22 seats.

'Rahul biggest supporter of BJP, Modi'

Later, Rama Rao also spoke to reporters and described Congress MP Rahul Gandhi as "the biggest support of BJP and (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi". He said that Rahul will continue to play into the hands of the PM and the BJP for as long as he does what he is doing now, which is "weakening strong regional leaders like KCR, Kejriwal, Mamata, Pinarayi Vijayan and Stalin".

After the Delhi election results, the BRS leader said at least now the Congress “realises what it has been doing and the damage it inflicted on the country, especially to strong regional forces that are holding back the BJP”.

Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the Congress accepted the verdict of the people of Delhi with humility, saying that his party will continue to fight for the capital's progress and against pollution, price rise and corruption.

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha also thanked party workers and the people who supported the Congress.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, meanwhile, took a scathing jibe at the Congress after his dismal electoral performance in Delhi, saying that the grand old party has hit a double hat-trick of 'zero' in the capital elections.

Addressing party supporters at the BJP headquarters after the victory in Delhi elections, the prime minister accused the Congress of doing "politics of urban Naxals" and "stealing the language, agenda of its allies", alleging that it is "parjeevi party".

He said the grand old party was giving itself a "gold medal of defeat".

"Today again the people have given a message to Congress. Congress has hit a double hattrick of 'zero' in Delhi elections. The oldest party in the country is not able to get even one seat in the national capital for the last six times. They are giving the gold medal of defeat to themselves," the PM said.

(with PTI inputs)