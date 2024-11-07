'Was management consultant, understand business': Rahul Gandhi calls self 'anti-monopoly'

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Sabha, clarified on Thursday that he was not anti-business but was anti-monopoly. He said he was against the creation of what he called "oligopolies". Leader of Opposition in LoK Sabha Rahul Gandhi(ANI)

In a video on X, Rahul Gandhi claimed the BJP wanted to project him as an anti-business leader. He said he was "anti-domination of business by 2 or 5 people".

"I want to make something absolutely clear, I have been projected by my opponents in the BJP to be anti-business. I am not anti-business in the least, I am anti-monopoly, I am anti-creating oligopolies, I am anti-domination of business by one or 2 or 5 people," he said.

Rahul Gandhi said he started his professional career as a management consultant and he understands the requirements of a successful business.

"I started my career as a management consultant and I understand the type of things that are required for a business to succeed. So I just want to repeat, I am not anti-business, I am anti-monopoly," the former Congress chief said.

Rahul Gandhi described himself as "pro-Jobs, pro-Business, pro-Innovation, pro-Competition".

"Our economy will thrive when there is free and fair space for all businesses," he added.

Rahul Gandhi accuses Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government of favouring a select group of industrialists over the welfare of farmers. He often links the Central government with business tycoon Gautam Adani.

Rahul Gandhi's remarks came a day after he penned an opinion piece in The Indian Express in which he said the original East India Company wound up over 150 years ago but the raw fear it then generated is back with a new breed of monopolists. out.

"It controlled our banking, bureaucratic, and information networks. We didn't lose our freedom to another nation; we lost it to a monopolistic corporation that ran a coercive apparatus," he said.

A new breed of monopolists has taken its place, amassing colossal wealth, even as India has become far more unequal and unfair for everybody else, Gandhi wrote.

With inputs from PTI