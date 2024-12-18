Rahul Gandhi claims 2 Cong workers killed due to ‘excessive police force’ in UP, Assam

Leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that two Congress workers died due to “excessive police force” in Uttar Pradesh and Assam, both currently ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).



“Democracy and Constitution have been murdered again in BJP ruled Assam and Uttar Pradesh. The Congress party is conducting satyagraha in support of Babasaheb and the Constitution across the country. During this, the death of our Congress workers Mridul Islam in Guwahati and Prabhat Pandey in Lucknow due to excessive police force is very sad and condemnable,” Gandhi claimed in an X post.



ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi takes aim at BJP over trade deficit: ‘Govt prioritises crony businesses’ Congress claimed its members Prabhat Pandey (left) and Mridul Islam died due to "police force" in UP and Assam respectively.(Rahul Gandhi/X)

“I offer my deepest condolences to their grieving loved ones. These families deserve full justice. The lions of Congress will continue to fight for truth and the Constitution,” he added.



According to a PTI report, the Congress was staging protest against several issues including Manipur violence and bribery charges against Gautam Adani in Guwahati.



Police and Congress supporters were engaged in a scuffle, in which Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah and former Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora fell on the ground, and were detained. They were released later.

Congress Legal Cell member Advocate Mridul Islam (45) felt suffocated when a tear gas cell fell near him, party spokesperson Bedabrat Bora claimed.

"He was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital and then to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). He was declared dead there," he added.

A senior police officer, however, said the exact reason for the death will be known after the post-mortem examination report comes, and denied that anyone was injured in the incident.

Cong worker dies in protest near UP Assembly

In another incident, UP Congress chief Ajay Rai claimed that a party worker named Prabhat Pandey died during a protest near the state assembly, due to “police brutality”.

According to a PTI report, the Lucknow Police said 28-year-old Prabhat Pandey, a native of Gorakhpur, was brought dead to the hospital from Congress office.

"Prabhat Pandey was brought to the Civil Hospital in Hazratganj in an unconscious condition from the Congress office. The doctors declared him brought dead," DCP (Central Lucknow) Raveena Tyagi said.

"Prima facie, according to doctors, there was no visible injury mark on his body. Apart from this, a post-mortem would be done by a panel and the process would be videographed. Accordingly, further legal proceedings would be carried out," the senior police official added.