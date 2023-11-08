Rahul Gandhi did not utter a word against Hamas fearing ‘India’s Hamas': Himanta

Rahul Gandhi did not utter a word against Hamas that attacked Israel on October 7 fearing 'India's Hamas' but PM Modi condemned the terrorist attack in no uncertain terms, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday as he campaigned in the poll-bound Madhya Pradesh. Calling BJP the party of Ram Temple and the Congress of Babri Masjid, Himanta said Madhya Pradesh will have to choose one between Ram Temple and Babri Masjid. Himanta Biswa Sarma said Madhya Pradesh has to take a decision between Ram Temple and Babri Masjid in the coming election.

“Today you are seeing news of the Israel-Palestine war. We have no problem with Palestine. But what did Hamas do? They abducted and killed children, and held hostage hundreds of people. PM Modi sent a strong message against terrorism. But Rahul Gandhi did not utter a word against Hamas fearing 'India's Hamas'. But Amit Shah ji did not get scared before scrapping Article 370, banning PFI,” the Assam chief minister said. “India's ‘Hamas people’ know PM Modi can do anything to protect the country,” Himanta said.

Voting for the Congress means encouraging Babar and giving vitamins to Aurangzeb, Himanta said adding that as a student of Political Science, he used to cite Madhya Pradesh as a BIMARU state in his answers. But things have changed under the BJP government, he added. "When I first came to Madhya Pradesh as a Congress leader, I found that there were more craters than roads and more power cuts than electricity. Then I came to Madhya Pradesh when Digvijaya Singh's wife died. I was with the Congress only, but Madhya Pradesh was under BJP rule. I told him that there was a massive change in Madhya Pradesh. He did not say anything and his silence indicated that he agreed," Himanta said.

"Who was Babar? Babar was an attacker. His mosque was built razing Ram Mandir. Now Ram Mandir is being reconstructed in the place of this mosque. Why did the Congress not do it? Why did Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi not do it? Tell me if Narendra Modi had not come to power, would the Ram temple be constructed? Have Rahul Gandhi or Kamal Nath ever visited there?" Himanta added.

"Just ahead of the elections, they start visiting temples. But there too they select those temples where Babar will have no objection," the Assam CM said.

Himanta Biswa referred to the Election Commission notice on his 'Akbar' comment and said, "If I can't comment on Akbar, Aurangzeb being born in this country, then whom should I comment on."

"Kamal Nath ji says he is a Hanuman bhakt but then he places Hanuman ji's photo on the birthday cake and cuts it. In Chhattisgarh, Mahadev's name is being insulted in the app scam. This happens when you copy someone," Himanta said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON